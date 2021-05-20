UPDATED: Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, May 20

The death has occurred of Gemma Costello (née Garvey)

Collinstown, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Parke House, Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Paul and Sean, grandchildren Isabelle, Juliana, Chloe, Jamie, Evie and Gigi, daughters-in-law Arlene, Tracy and Kel, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Gemma Rest in Peace

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Saturday at 2 o'clock in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Gemma's Funeral Mass on the Carbury parish webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Nuala Quinn (née Murrells)

Straffan Way, Maynooth, Kildare / Bray, Wicklow



Quinn (née Murrells), Nuala, Straffan Way, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Bray, Co. Wicklow, May 20th 2021, peacefully at home surround by her loving family, beloved grandmother of the late Baby James. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Kathy and Fiona, sons Alan and Michael, sons-in-law Michael and Alan, daughters-in-law Catherine and Caroline, grandchildren Katie, Jack, Adam, Andrew, Emily, Aidan and Shane, sisters Carmel (Nolan) and Hilary (Daly), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass (for up to 50 persons) will take place in St Mary's Church, Maynooth on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 1100, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Nuala's funeral cortège will be leaving her residence at approx. 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Nuala's Funeral Mass will be available to view by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

The death has occurred of Marie Ryan (née Doyle)

Annadale Drive, Marino, Dublin / Athy, Kildare



Bramhall, Cheshire, England and formerly of Annadale Drive, Marino, Dublin. May 13th, 2021. Peacefully, in Bramhall surrounded by her family. Marie will be very sadly missed by her daughter Aoife (Manchester), son Dalgan (Sligo), son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Karyn, grandson Aaron, brothers Denis (Letterkenny), John and Patsy (Dublin), sister-in-law Patty, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many many friends.

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Wednesday morning (May 26th) to arrive at St. Vincent De Paul Church, Marino, Dublin, for celebration of Mass of Christian burial at 11.30am, limited to 50 in the Church.

Funeral service may be viewed on https://www.marinoparish.ie/ live-stream/. lnterment afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam

The death has occurred of Josie Black

Mullarney, Castledermot, Kildare



Peacefully in Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Edel, sister Bridie, nephew Barry and his wife Alannah and their kids Lexi and Maddie, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Josie Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot on Thursday and Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Assumption Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

Those who would liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot please a personal message in the condolences section below

Josie's Funeral Mass can be viewed here: http://www.churchservices.tv/Castledermot