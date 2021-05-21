Van towing trailer at over 100km per hour in wet and windy conditions

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this van Van towing a trailer at a speed of 106km in wet and windy conditions.

The speed limit when towing is a maximum of 80km per hour.

It emerged that the driver was not licensed to tow a trailer.

Gardaí said that court proceedings have begun.

Earlier this week, meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unity on operation with the RSA impounded two vehicles from unaccompanied learner permit holders.

One was driving on a Learner Permit for 16 years.

Impound fees, fines and two penalty points were issued.

Gardaí said L and N drivers who accumulate seven penalty points are automatically disqualified.

Naas Roads Policing Unit also stopped two motorists for speeding in the North of Co Kildare.

Both motorists were tested for drug intake on the road side and were found to test positive for Cannabis.

Both motorists were arrested.