LATEST: Major wastewater works in Newbridge to continue until mid-September

Irish Water has confirmed that major works in Newbridge could continue until mid September.

The project is part of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme and the current phase involves upgrading and replacing the wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge.

Irish Water said pipelaying works will continue on the R445 in the town and are scheduled to be completed by mid-July.

Pipelaying works will then be completed on Moorefield Road and begin on Standhouse Road until Mid-September.

Works originally began on April 21 and are carried out 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday.

Irish Water is working with Kildare County Council and Coffey Construction Ltd and have regretted any inconvenience these necessary works may cause.

An Irish Water statement said:

"Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, continues to progress the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme to safeguard the environment and support economic and social development in towns across Kildare.

"The current phase of the project involves upgrading and replacing the wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge. Pipelaying works have already been completed along Military Road/Athgarvan Road, Páirc Mhuire Estate, R445/Edward Street and largely completed on Moorefield Road.

"Pipelaying works will continue on the R445 and are scheduled to be completed by mid-July when pipelaying works will then be completed on Moorefield Rd and begin on Standhouse Road until Mid-September.

"To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, road closures will be in place, however, the project team will endeavour to minimise the disruption for the local community as much as possible and pedestrian and local access will be maintained.

"Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience these necessary works may cause. The works are being delivered on behalf of Irish Water by Coffey Construction Limited in strict compliance with HSE / COVID-19 guidance.

"Pipelaying works are progressing well and are ahead of schedule with the project due for completion by the end of 2021, following which, permanent road reinstatement works will be completed."

Speaking about the project, Olive Marshall Regional Lead with Irish Water, said “Irish Water is committed to investing in the wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kildare to support the needs of the growing population and to safeguard the environment. These works are part of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme, a €38 million project that is needed to provide East Kildare and the surrounding areas with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow.”

This project forms part of a €38 million investment in the wastewater network in Kildare that involves laying 18km of new sewers to improve the wastewater network and safeguard the environment. The project is essential as the current wastewater infrastructure is unable to support the needs of the area and does not comply with European legislation or Environmental Protection Agency requirements.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

For more information regarding these works, please visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/ newbridgewastewaterupgrad/.