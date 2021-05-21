Can you believe it? Cosy 3-bed home in small village with €45k guide price

This semi detached three bedroom house is going under the hammer with a guide price of €45,000 at the BidX1 auction next month.

The property, near Birr, Co Offaly, which extends to approximately 76 sq. m (818 sq. ft), has a south west facing rear garden.

There is off street parking.

The home is currently being rented.

Crinkle is a village in County Offaly situated approximately 3km south of Birr town.

The subject property can be accessed via School Street into An Corran residential development.

Local amenities include The Thatch Crinkle, Crinkle GAA Club, Crinkle Superstore, Grant Engineering along with further services in nearby Birr which includes a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include the N62 and nearby Bus Eireann services 72 and 323 in Birr town centre.