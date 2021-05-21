Swans of Naas are granted free passage

It looks like the swansong for temporary wildlife protection signs in Naas.

Because Kildare County Council has moved to avoid accusations of swanning around the place.

It has put up signs warning oncoming drivers of the presence of the elegant, but rather ratty tempered, fowl species on the road which passes Naas Hospital.

The creatures and their babies frequently swan across the thoroughfare as they move from one Swan Lake to another.

But they can now do so in relative safety, as free as a bird.

The signs provide a degree of protection which means that they, well, don’t go down the swanny.

KCC’s parks superintendent Simon Wallace said that more permanent signs will be put up next year.

It could mean a feather in his cap.