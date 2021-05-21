Over €19,000 found during searches in Sallins

Cash and drugs were found during garda searches Sallins, a Naas District Court sitting heard on May 11.

Monica Malinowska, 36, whose address was given as 53 Millbank Square, Sallins, was prosecuted for possessing drugs drugs at Millbank, Sallins, on September 3 last as well as possessing drugs at Millbank, Sallins and the car park at Lidl, Sallins on July 27, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant was stopped in the Lidl car park on July 27. He said that €8,530 was found on her person after she was stopped in the car park. He said her address was then searched.

On September 3 last some €10,700 in cash was found as the house was searched.

The court heard the women had previous convictions and the drugs were cannabis and amphetamines.

Solicitor David Gibbons said she owed money and was selling drugs to pay off her debt.

He said she will suffer considerable hardship as a result of the loss of the money.

He said the woman, a single parent with children aged 10 and six. He also said she has medical problems which require treatment by a pain specialist.

She was fined a total of €1,500.

Judge directed that the money be diverted to charities and he also ordered that the drugs be destroyed.