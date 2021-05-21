Naas pop-up coffee shop seeks planning permission

One of the pop-up coffee shops that has opened in Naas is seeking planning permission.

In common with many other towns, Naas has seen a plethora of these enterprises launched since the pandemic led to movement restrictions over a year ago.

Froth Coffee Ltd has applied for retention to Kildare County Council.

Read more County Kildare news

Retention planning applications are generally made for unauthorised structures and are a common feature of the planning system.

Froth Coffee has applied to retain the drive-thru coffee pod “offering customer’s convenience and barista coffee all in one offering”, according to a planning document.

It is located at Monaghan’s Harbour Hotel, off Newbridge Road.

Submissions concerning the application will be accepted up to June 20 and a decision is expected on July 11.