Deaths in County Kildare

Seamus O'Connor

Seamus O'Connor, Clonuff, Broadford

MaY 21. Peacefully at his residence. Father of the late Áine. Loving husband of Kathleen, adored father of Mary, Ed, Deirdre, Paula and Declan. Brothers Tom and John, sisters Phil, Dolly, Frank, Carol. Brothers in law, sisters in law, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, Seamus's funeral Mass will take place on Monday next the 24th at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Broadford and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those that would have liked to attend the funeral Mass but due to regulations cannot you may view Seamus’s Funeral Mass at link www.seeitonline.ie or leave a message in the condolences section at RIP.ie.

Patrick Fetherston

Patrick (Paddy) Fetherston, Johnstown

May 20. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Beacon Hospital in the wonderful care of the palliative team. Beloved husband of Kathryn and loving father of Ruth and Paul, and father-in-law of Steve. He will be so dearly missed by his family, sisters Eileen, Mary and Francis, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. A private family funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines. A personal message may be placed for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie below. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate. The funeral Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam at 11am on Tuesday Morning (May 25th) via the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/ballygall-parish-church. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

Martin Farrelly

Martin Farrelly, Celbridge

May 20. Peacefully in the presence of his loving brother Bernard and family, while in the tender care of the staff at Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge. Martin, beloved husband of the late Valerie Farrelly (nee Forbes). Deeply loved, sadly missed by his loving brothers Pat, Jim, Bernard and Richard, sisters Muriel, Ethel, Florence and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Martin was pre-deceased by his beloved brothers Owen, Simon and sister Ella. The Farrelly family would like to take this opportunity to thank the management, nurses and staff for the devoted and dedicated care they gave to Martin during his time in Glenashling Nursing Home. Due to Government advise and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our family and friends, a private funeral service will be held for Martin.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Reposing Sunday evening and Funeral Mass on Monday 24th May at 10:00am. Followed by a Committal Service in the Crematorium which may be viewed by following this LINK at 11.50am (approx).

Don Donnelly

Don Donnelly, Coolaghknock Green, Melitta Rd., Kildare Town / Newbridge

May 19. Suddenly, in the Blackrock Clinic. Don, husband of Garreth, sadly missed by his husband, mother Rosealeen, brother Aidan, sister Gaye, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, extended family, relatives & friends. A private family celebration of Don’s life will take place due to current restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy funeral home, Newbridge, on Monday May 24th to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for a humanist service at 2pm. Don’s service will be lived-streamed on www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page at RIP.ie. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

PJ Spain

PJ Spain, Bishopscourt, Straffan / Thurles, Tipperary



May 21. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary (D'Arcy), deeply loved father of Robbie and Tony. Predeceased by his brother Neil and sister Nora. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Gerry, Kevin and Sean, sister Kathleen, daughters-in-law Marie and Claire, grandchildren, relatives and friends. In compliance with Government and HSE guidlines a private family funeral for PJ will take place, departing from his home on Monday 24th at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough (eircode W23 XE37) for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on webcam at http://funeralslive.ie/pj-spain followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie.

Ciaran Maguire

Ciarán Maguire, Oughterard, Ardclough

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness bravely borne, Sadly missed by his loving wife Guinevere, sons Peter and Oisín, parents Tommy and Sheila, mother-in-law Maria, father-in-law Brendan, brothers Seamus, Brendan and Colm, sister Adrienne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Ciarán (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Ciarán's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/live-stream/ The commital service in Newlands Cross Crematorioum can be viewed on Tuesday at 2pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Conor Macken

Conor Macken, Maynooth, / Rathfarnham, Dublin

May 21. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of Connolly Hospital. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, children Darragh and Maeve, mother Marie, brothers David and Barry, sister Ciara, sisters-in-law Joan and Niamh, brother-in-law Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Messages of sympathy for Conor’s family can be left in the condolences section below. Family flowers only, please. Funeral arrangements later.

John Gahan

John Gahan, Kildare Town, Kildare / Clonmel, Tipperary. Ret'd Lt Col, Irish Army.

May 21. Formerly of Clonmel, County Tipperary. At his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ber, daughters Grace and Paula, son Edward, son-in-law Michael, grandson Emmet, Paula's partner Nikhil, sister Martha, brothers Tony and Ward, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, Co. Tipperary for Requiem Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. The link for the live streaming will follow shortly. House Private Please.

Michael Fitzpatrick

Michael Fitzpatrick, Killeaney, Maynooth

May 19. Suddenly, at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Michael, loving husband of Bridie, dear father of Mark, Corina and Gary, grandad to Liam, Ciara, Shonagh, Milly and Jake. Sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law; Deirdre and Emma, son-in-law; William, brother John, sisters; Carmel, Frances, Eileen, Kitty and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in The Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Kilcloon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/meathfuneralslive/live Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the Fitzpatrick family in the ‘Condolences’ section at RIP.ie. Michael's funeral cortège will leave his home at 10:30am on Tuesday morning en route to the church, friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Margaret (Peg) Doran (née Kinsella), Moanbane Park, Kilcullen / Wexford / Ringsend, Dublin

May 22. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Pamela, Fiona, Orlaigh, Margaret, Bernadette and Emer, brother Jim, sons-in-law Stephen, John, Sean, John, John and Michael, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Monday, 24th, with a Funeral Mass at 9.30am in The Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen. Peg will be laid to rest in the New Abbey Cemetery, Kilcullen. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen House Private please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie

Con Mulrennan

Con Mulrennan, Moorefield Drive, Newbridge

May 23. Peacefully, at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, daughters Tara, Orla, Ciara and Maria, sons-in-law Paul and Paul, grandchildren Dáire, Rua, Fia, Zara and Adie, brothers Barry, Padraig (R.I.P.) and sister Rosaleen (R.I.P.), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Con's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

Elizabeth Malone (née Cox), Raheens, Caragh

May 23. Pacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Declan, deeply regretted by her loving children Patrick, Susan, Ferghal and Paul, daughters-in-law Eimear, Ines and Siobhan, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Tom, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Elizabeth (for up to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Elizabeth's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.caraghparish.net/webcam Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues. Elizabeth's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her son Paul's on Tuesday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

















