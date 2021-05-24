Junction box is needed for Naas estate entrance

Naas councillor Anne Breen wants Kildare County Council To provide a yellow junction box at the entrance to the Craddockstown Walk junction on Craddockstown Road in the town.

The county council has promised to assess the location by carrying out a traffic count to determine if a yellow box is warranted in line with the council’s policy for the provision of yellow boxes.

Read more County Kildare news

Cllr Evie Sammon said that there is no need for a traffic count because it is apparent that residents find it difficult to access the road having left their homes.