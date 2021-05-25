BREAKING: Naas Hospital is the most overcrowded in Ireland today

Naas Hospital is the most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today.

According to nurses working at the hospital, there are 16 patients being treated on trolleys having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

This is five more than the Mater Hospital in Dublin city, the next most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region, which includes all the major Dublin hospitals.

At Portlaoise Hospital there is a single patient on a trolley and at Tullamore Hospital there are five patients on trolleys.

The next most overcrowded public facility in the State is Cork University Hospital, where 14 people are on trolleys.