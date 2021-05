Planning permission has been sought for 57 dwellings in Leixlip.

Mulberry Properties Ltd has applied to Kildare County Council for approval for the development, which includes 27 apartments at Station Road.

The proposal also includes three and four bedroom homes.

Submissions about the proposal can be made to KCC by June 16 and a decision is due to be made on July 7.