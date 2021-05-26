Deaths in County Kildare

Caroline Browne

Caroline Browne, Clongorey, Naas, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare

May 25. Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge, Co.Kildare. Peacefully at St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving parents Harry and Kathleen, partner Noel, brother David, sister-in-law Lisa, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal from Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. Caroline's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.

Barbara Holmes, Newtown, Celbridge, Kildare

May 24. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Maureen. Predeceased by her elder brother Seamus who died young. Much loved sister of Tony, Frank, Denis, William, Bernard and Finbarr. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Barbara’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Barbara’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Thursday, May 27th, at 11:30 am by following this LINK. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Gerry Christie, Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare

May 24. A private family funeral will be held due to advice on Public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Gerry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1 Those who would have liked to have attended but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section at RIP.ie

Donal Mullins, Shankill, Dublin / Newbridge / Montenotte, Cork

May 24. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Thursday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 12 o'clock. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clickingon https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1. Donal will be laid to rest in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge following the funeral Mass. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a personal message for the family in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Hope Foundation.

Caroline Nugent, Maple Lawns, Dunmurray Road, Kildare Town

May 21. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Thursday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Caroline's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/