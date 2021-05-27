Rathangan exhibition for St Brigid's Hospice and local men’s shed group

There is certainly no shortage of artistic talent on offer in Rathangan with 20 local artists lined up to display their works of art in aid of two worthy causes.

For the second year running, the charity art exhibition will be held over the June Bank Holiday weekend to raise funds for St Brigid’s Hospice and Rathangan’s Men’s Shed.

Running from Friday June 4 to Monday June 7, it will be held at unit 3, Main Street (beside Ma’s Kitchen). Opening at 6pm on Friday, and from 10.30am to 6pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the standard and diversity of the work on show is expected to be exceptional.

“Featuring paintings and artwork from local artists, this exhibition gives us an opportunity to raise money for two great causes, while also showcasing the fantastic artistic talent we have in the town and surrounding areas,” said organiser Mary Mather.

“For the second year running, we can’t have coffee mornings or run the usual charity events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so we decided to run the exhibition again. We’ve got a great response so far, and people have been painting away throughout the lockdown and are really excited to have their new works on display. We are thrilled to be able to support these two very worthy causes.”

Last year, over €2,000 was raised. A cheque presentation for €1,600 was made to the hospice and the Men’s Shed received €600.

Speaking after the presentation, Anne Ryan from the Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice said; “we very kindly accept this donation, it is much appreciated.”

She said all the funds raised go back into local services. The hospice is based on the Curragh and has helped so many Kildare families during very sad times.

Like all charities, the Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice’s fundraising efforts have been hugely curtailed by the pandemic.

There is no admission fee for the exhibition but people can contribute to a donation box if they wish. Social distancing and government Covid regulations apply. For further information contact Mary on 087 2608529.