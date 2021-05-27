Sallins residents pushed out of parking spaces near homes

There been a call for a small number of Sallins residents to be allowed to park adjacent to their homes.

There are about nine people living at Chapel Avenue, Sallins, and Cllr Carmel Kelly said they are often deprived of parking spaces because other motorists use the spaces.

According to Kildare County Council, residential permit holders are issued with permits for the street on which they reside — or on the nearest side street (not in immediate town centres) once they have complied with the conditions.

However there are only two designated spaces at Chapel Avenue.

Cllr Carmel Kelly said she was not seeking to have the parking bylaws changed.

But some of the houses are over 100 years old and “it’s very difficult for the people living there to park”.

Cllr Kelly called for nine spaces to be provided and added that while there is a nearby car park a charge of €1 an hour applies 24 hours a day and every day of the year.

She said the residents living there have nowhere else to park and if necessary the parking rules should be changed when these come up for review.