Have your say on the future of Monasterevin!

Kildare County Council is currently working on developing a master plan for Monasterevin.

Senator Mark Wall says this process will ensure that the town continues to grow and evolve as a great place to live and work in, to visit, and to enjoy.

"It needs your input! This survey aims to gather understandings and knowledge from those who live in, work in and shop in Monasterevin about how the place functions, with an aim to prepare improvements for its future," he said in a post on his Facebook page.

"Each section of this survey presents a short number of questions, headlined under Shopping, Living, and Strategy. Though it will take only three minutes to complete, your valued responses will be integral to the wider team’s emerging thinking, ensuring that Monasterevin remains a great place to live and work in, and visit."

You can make your submission by clicking here.