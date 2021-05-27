3,000 online driver theory tests next month

The Road Safety Authority will offer just over 3,000 online driver theory tests in June.

It’s hoped to increase this number over the coming months - if the pilot project does not raise security or other issues

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has said the backlog surrounding the driver theory test must be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Deputy Lawless said “I understand that the RSA has begun offering the driver theory test online on a pilot basis. Because this is a pilot, there are only a limited number of places available.

“In light of the significant backlog of customers awaiting tests, I understand that the RSA is also working to increase capacity in its physical testing centres. This will see the number of tests in centres increase from an average of approximately 15,000 tests per month (pre-Covid) and will build up to 50,000 per month on a gradual basis once the service re-opens.

“However, learner drivers across Kildare are becoming justifiably frustrated by the lack of progress. Many constituents have contacted my office to say they are still waiting to sit their driver theory test. Young workers in some rural communities in Kildare have limited access to public transport and they need their private vehicles to get from A to B and the driver theory test is the starting point to ultimately getting them on the road.”

Deputy Lawless concluded “Every effort must now be made to facilitate those affected at the earliest possible opportunity and I will continue to work to ensure capacity to this key service is a priority”