Kildare checkpoint: Unaccompanied learner driver had no L-plates and no NCT
A learner driver was stopped and fined by Naas gardai after they were found driving unaccompanied.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint at Newtown when they stopped the car.
It was found that the driver had no L-plates and no NCT. The car was seized and the driver fined.
