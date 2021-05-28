Naas man described as a 'walking pharmacy' is banned for six years for driving

Dariusz Duzynski, 43, whose address was given as 40 Craddockstown Way, Naas, appeared before the court for driving without insurance at Castlebrown, Clane, on November 17 last.

The court heard that the defendant had been disqualified from driving for six years in january 2018 and had been previously disqualified.

Solicitor Seamus Boyle said the defendant, who was using crutches in court, is “effectively a raging alcoholic.”

Mr Boyle added he is suffering from diabetes and cirrhosis of the liver.

He said the defendant has got rid of the car and won’t drive again.

“He’s a walking pharmacy with the amount of medication he has to take every day,” he added.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €500 fine and a six year disqualification.