359 new homes could be on the way for Naas

Consultation is underway on a proposed development of 359 new homes for Naas.

Westar Homes Ltd wants to build 13 houses, 346 apartments and a creche at Naas West, Finlay Park, Naas.

The application was lodged with An Bord Pleanála on May 17 under the Strategic Housing Development process. This means that developments with more than 100 homes can bypass the normal council planning system and go straight to An Bord Pleanála. This process was introduced by the government to fast track the delivery of new homes to meet increasing demands.

The case is due to be decided by July 19.

The directors of Westar Homes Ltd are Patrick, William, Anne and Patrick Joseph Fadden - all with addresses in Clane.