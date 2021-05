Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Billy Hill, 64 years, who is missing from the Salthill area of Galway since 18th May 2021.



He is described as being 5' 3'' in height with grey hair, grey eyes and is of heavy build.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Salthill on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.