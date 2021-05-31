"Auctioneer to the stars" wants to hold event in Newbridge to allow people to value their personal artefacts

A California-based auction firm is interested in inviting local people to a potential future event in Newbridge Silverware to have precious artefacts valued.

The Athlone-born executive director of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan, said members of the public could then sell their items to the auctioneering experts if they wished.

Julien's Auction, known as “the auctioneer to the stars” is currently preparing for a Music Icons sale in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on June 11-13 which features 1,000 items of memorabilia by legends like The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Cher, Lady Gaga and Madonna, Kurt Cobain, Whitney Houston, Elton John and Little Richard.

Marilyn Monroe

In 2015, the auction house hosted an exhibition at Newbridge Museum of Style Icons (MOSI) of the biggest auction ever of personal items belonging to Marilyn Monroe including the legendary dress she wore to sing Happy Birthday to US president John F Kennedy in Madison Square Garden less then three months before she died in 1962.

A glitzy exhibition of Princess Grace's costumes and jewellery was put on display in Newbridge MOSI in 2010.

Mr Nolan told the Leader his firm always welcomes consignments of items from fans and collectors and friends and family of Irish artists such as U2, Enya, The Cranberries, Van Morrison and Westlife.

“In fact when we do exhibitions at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, we often get asked about consigning items to our auction.

“My goal is to do a discovery day at the Museum in Newbridge where people can bring in their treasures to get values and hopefully to consign to Julien’s Auctions.

“Now that we are emerging from this pandemic we can’t wait to do another exhibition in Newbridge.

“We definitely know there is a pent up demand for people to get out and start doing fun stuff again.”

Mr Nolan said he would be very interested if big-name Irish artists approached the auction house to sell their memorabilia such as U2.

Irish stars

He said: “Definitely and it would be an honor to work with these Irish artists especially as they are global icons.

“We sold items for U2 in the past to benefit Music Rising a charity supported by Edge to raise money to help musicians replace their instruments lost during hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

“Items from U2 are especially sought after.

Exhibition

“We also exhibited many of these items at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge and people came from all over to catch a glimpse of some rare items before they were auctioned off.”

Mr Nolan has previously helped organise the sale of memorabilia belonging to Michael Jackson, Princess Grace, Madonna, Cher, Barbra Streisand and Muhammad Ali.

Prior to joining Julien’s in 2005, Nolan had an extensive financial background. included executive positions on Wall Street for over a decade with Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase