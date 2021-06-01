13 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

There are 13 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

This is higher than any other public hospital in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin hospitals.

At Portlaoise Hospital there no are patients on trolleys while at Tullamore Hospital the figure is nine.

There are 32 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, the most overcrowded facility in the country today.