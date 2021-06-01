Abusive and intoxicated on Sallins street

Sallins

A 27 year old man who was extremely intoxicated and abusive on the street in Sallins was arrested by Naas gardaí.

The incident happened at Hunters Wood on May 27 shortly after 10.30pm.

