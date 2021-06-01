Plan to convert stable buildings into yoga studio in Kildare
FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Plans have been lodged to convert a stable and shed into a yoga studio near Kildare town.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council change of use of the existing stable building/loft and out-building in the Bishopsland area.
The designs include proposed alterations to remaining floor layouts.
Also proposed is the installation of roof lights to existing roofs.
The documents are currently being examined by the Planning Section of the Council.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on