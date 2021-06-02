Naas Gardaí seeking information on blue van linked to damage of property

Naas Gardaí are appealing for information on a blue Ford Transit van seen on the Rathaskar Road in Naas between last night and this morning.

The lock on the door of a garage was damaged in the area.

The vehicle has the words Building Contracting and Roofing Contracting written on it.

It's understood the van had three occupants.

Naas Gardaí have appealed for any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle.