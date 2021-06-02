Cash and jewellery taken during daytime Kildare burglary

Cash and items of jewellery were in a handbag stolen in a burglary in the Maynooth area last Friday.

It's understood a gold chain, a silver ring and a man's watch were taken in the incident off the Straffan Road.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place in a premises in the Maynooth area at approximately 1:10pm on Friday, the 28th of May 2021.

"No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and no arrests have yet been made.

"Investigations ongoing."