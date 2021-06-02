Little beauty: Cheapest 4-bed home in Ireland - in stunning location

In the market for a "forever home" or a holiday hideaway?

Check out this detached four-bedroom dormer bungalow in the wilds of Donegal.

It goes under the hammer at the BidX1 auction on June 25 with a guide price of just 68,000.

The property is located approximately 4km from Glenties town centre and has stunning views of woodland and mountains.

The bungalow is on a generous site of three-quarters of an acre.

Local amenities in the area include the Highlands Hotel, Glenties Health Centre and Scoil Mhuire National School together with a range of shops, bars and restaurants available in Glenties town centre and nearby Donegal town.

Transport links include regular bus routes (991, 492), the R250 and N56 national road.





