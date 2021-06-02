Want to know about electric scooters? Perfect for teenagers, college students, commuters

They're everywhere now — electric scooters whizzing along footpaths in our towns and villages.

It’s often school or college students getting to classes or crafty commuters choosing a cheap and green way to travel from home to work.

And they’re perfect way to get bored teenagers outdoors for the summer ahead!

For the times we live in, some people may be nervous about public transport and want to avoid crowded buses and trains.

You’re also doing your bit for the environment — no fuel and no fumes, they don’t add to traffic on our streets and don’t take up parking spaces like other vehicles.

Although it was a grey area up to now, the good news is that new laws are coming in soon to fully regulate their use as an alternative form of transport.

I was lucky to try out an electric scooter for a week thanks to Newbridge company Zoom Electric Scooters, which has a wide range of models for adults and children. It supplied me with the Kugoo S1 which has a top speed of 30 km per hour.

Zoom Electric Scooters is the leading supplier of Kugoo Electric Scooters in Ireland and offers a warranty guarantee and fast free delivery.

Kugoo is fast becoming Europe’s leading brand in personal and commuting electric scooters.

The S1 quickly became my best pal and was easy to get the hang of as you literally control it with your thumbs!

Once you get your balance right, you can whizz along at a comfortable speed using the right thumb for acceleration and the left thumb for the brake. There is also a back brake.

It’s also very zippy going up hills which can save on the legs.

The large LCD display screen shows your speed and the distance travelled as well as the remaining battery voltage.

The best thing about the model for me is that it is very powerful for its compact size and that it folds down flat enough to be carried into a bus or train.



Even the handlebar grips fold in!

When I took the Dublin Coach, its 11kg weight meant I was able to fold it in seconds and lift it on and off the bus with one hand.

It was also small enough to place at my feet under my seat during my journey.

The S1 has eight-inch inch solid tyres rather than air-filled ones and give a strong grip on different kinds of roads.

With three speed modes, you can control the speed which makes driving more comfortable and riding more security.

The 350W Motor is charged with a 36V battery which needs to be plugged in for only four hours for a full charge.

The maximum weight allowed on the scooter is 120kg, which applies to most people, especially if they are carrying a heavy rucksack for school or work.

Safety features include a LED front lamp and a red tail light at the back.

The S1 also also has front and back shock absorbers to give you a softer ride.

Zoom Electric Scooters also offer electric bikes and electric skateboards — so there is plenty of choice to keep teenagers or adults busy over the summer and beyond.

Legislation — which will allow for electric scooters to be used legally in public places — is coming soon.

Tax, insurance and driving licenses will not be required.

Firms allowing people to rent out electric scooters for short or long periods are also hoping to enter the market once the regulations comes in.





