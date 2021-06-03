Road projects across Kildare to get nearly €500k for improvement works

Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton have today announced details of a €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads.

Co Kildare is to receive €465,000 for five projects around the county:

The Programme will aid 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects across the country while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

The types of projects approved for funding include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency, road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

Among the projects are:

Improving drainage works with a full overlay to replace severely damaged local road between Garrymore and Ballincarrig, Co. Wicklow.

Replacement and repair of the sea wall in Belmullet, Co.Mayo.

Install drainage network & upgrade to sections of the road in Lissyegan, Co. Galway to deal with extreme flooding situations.

Drainage and embankment stability measures to protect the road and repair slippage in Ballyhar, Co. Kerry

Increase hydraulic capacity at Breandrum Bridge in Co. Cavan

Commenting on today’s announcement Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D., said:

“This funding will support local authorities across the country deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events. The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country.”

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., said:

“Well maintained roads, mean safer roads. Severe weather events can present major challenges to our road users and severely damage our road infrastructure. The grants being provided today will help local authorities make our roads more resilient against severe weather which in turn will go a long way in ensuring that our local and regional roads are safer for all.”