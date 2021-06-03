New single released by young Kildare artist

Singer songwriter Sherena Leanna Flynn from Kill has released a new single this week called "Summer Vacay".

In March, the single ‘4am’ reached Number One in the download charts.

That song was written by Sherena and recorded with music producer Dan Cassoni in studio.

Download Sherena's music on Apple Music/iTunes or you can find her on Spotify (Sherena Leanna).

Sherena's Facebook page is SherenaFlynnmusic.