Kildare Gardaí will "take action" if Covid-19 restrictions are breached this weekend

Kildare Gardaí said they are taking a pro-active approach for the June bank holiday weekend and will take action if social distancing laws are breached.

The weather is expected to be mainly dry and sunny with some isolated showers from Friday until Monday - but groups of people have been asked not to gather in public areas around towns and villages.

Crowded streets in Dublin caused the HSE and gardaí to reiterated warnings about social distancing and gardaí asked outdoor drinkers to leave Market Square in Kildare town last Saturday evening.

From this Monday, all outdoor hospitality will resume while the opening of indoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants will take place on July 5.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are taking an pro-active approach for the June bank holiday weekend and a policing plan will be put in place in public areas.

"People are advised not to gather in large groups.

"Gardaí will be taking action with anybody who is in breach of restrictions."