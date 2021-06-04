Kilcock playground to be relocated

A Kildare TD has welcomed the news that Kilcock playground is to be relocated following concerns about its closure.

Deputy Réada Cronin said she is delighted that the playground in Kilcock is to be relocated – not closed – while works are ongoing.

“This is a great result for our community who were gutted at the news of the closure. I was delighted to work with the mothers here and to raise this as an urgent matter with Kildare Co Council, yesterday with the Tánaiste in the Dáil and later with the Minister for Children. We have to put our children first," she said.

“Congratulations to the marvellous mams and dads. This is people power and the Meitheal of the community got the result our children needed. We do more and better for our community when we work together. Well done Kildare Co Council for listening to our families. Thank you."