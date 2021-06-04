Speeding N7 driver tests positive for cocaine

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at speed of 151 Km/h in 100 zone on the N7 this week.

The driver tested positive for cocaine.

A quantity of suspected cannabis was recovered from inside the car.

The driver was arrested and charged under Misuse of Drugs legislation.

The car was also impounded at the scene.

Meanwhile another motorist observed driving dangerously was stopped and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The driver were also found to an unaccompanied learner.

The person was arrested at the scene and court proceedings are to follow.