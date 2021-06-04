New cafe due to open in Monasterevin

A new take-away cafe is due to open in Monasterevin on June 21.

Work is progressing well on getting the former Golden Fry premises on Whelan Street ready for business.

The sign for Liz's Coffee Corner is being made and it's all systems go for opening day.

“It's something I always wanted to do,” said owner Liz Moran, “I always wanted to open my own place. I worked in Cill Dara Golf Club for years but Covid put an end to that.”

However, this setback has led to a new opportunity for the Newbridge native, who moved to Kildare town 19 years ago.

“My sister lives in Monasterevin and we knew there was an opening in the town for a coffee shop. I was always keeping an eye out on properties that came up and then this one became available. It's in a great location. It has great parking and I'm delighted with it,” she added.

Liz's Coffee Corner will offer a select menu of top quality coffee and beverages as well as a selection of homemade goodies such as scones, lemon drizzle cake, cheese cakes, wraps, bagels and sandwiches.

“We will chop and change things as we go to offer customers a variety,” she said.

She is full of praise for her former boss at Cill Dara Golf Club restaurant who has been a great help with useful advice.

Her mam Mary, also instilled a love of baking and cooking in Liz.

“We were always making sauces, cakes and buns when we were growing up,” she explained, “There are lots of new houses in Monasterevin. It's a busy spot, there is a good footfall and I am hoping to become a pit stop for the cyclists coming through as well.”

Her sister, Linda Kilroy has also been a great support to her as she gets the business off the ground. In such a good location, close to the canal, playground and other businesses and amenities, Liz's Coffee Corner is another welcome addition to the area.