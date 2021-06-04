Be a beach bum for €50k! Kerry hideaway going under hammer
The property in Kerry
This charming beach property is a stroll from the famous Banna Strand in Co Kerry.
It has a guide price of €50,000 at the BidX1 property auction this month.
The detached two bedroom bungalow, which spans 91 sq. m (979 sq. ft), requires modernisation.
The property is situated in Banna Beach Holiday Homes development, 11km northwest of Tralee Town.
It is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €1,800 per annum.
Local amenities include Banna Beach, Banna Beach Resort, Ardfert Medical Centre, Little Voyagers Childcare & Kate Browne's Restaurant & Bar.
Further amenities can be found in Tralee Town.
Transport links include regular Bus Eireann service (274) Tralee train station approximately 12km, N21, N22, N69, N70, N86.
