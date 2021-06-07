LATEST: Proposals revealed for massive housing development in Naas

Plans have been revealed for almost 400 homes for Naas in a massive €89m project.

A cafe, gym, creche and playground are part of the designs on a 22 hectare site between Blessington Road and Tipper Road in the town.

Ballymore Land Ltd has submitted planning documents to the Council in recent days.

The development will also be close to the Paddocks and Mountain View residential estates.

The estimated construction value of the project is close to €89m, according to Construction Information Service.

The 395 dwellings will comprise 200 four-bedroom, 133 three-bedroom, 39 two-bedroom and 23 five-bedroom dwellings.

Also in the plans is a a neighbourhood centre incorporating a creche, café, gym and other retail units.

All houses are provided with two car parking spaces and solar panels to the front and rear.

A total of 50 visitor car parking spaces are provided in the plans.

The neighbourhood centre will have 41 car parking spaces and 20 cyclist spaces and a playground.

Access to the homes will be via new traffic lights at a cross-roads junction on the Blessington Road to tie in with existing Oakglade area.