Teenager (19) last seen cycling his bicycle five days ago

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Shane Mc Shera, 19 years, who is missing from the Newham Street area of Limerick since June 2.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot, with dark brown hair, of medium build with brown eyes.

When last seen Shane was cycling a bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.