LATEST: Naas Gardaí appeal for information about collision involving cyclist

Naas Gardaí have issued an appeal over a collision involving a cyclist yesterday.

Investigating officers are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage or dashcam footage of the incident which happened at around 12 noon at the T-Junction where the road from Forenaughts merges onto the L2019 at Haynestown townland.

A Naas Garda spokesperson added: "If you were in the area and witnessed this incident, please contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300."