Five patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are five people being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
At Tullamore Hospital there are 14 people on trolleys and there are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital.
