Suspect threatened motorist with hammer

Gardaí are looking for information on the above individual in relation to a robbery from the person that occurred at Parslickstown Drive, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on the 30th of January 2021 at 18.59hrs.

The injured party observed this male getting into the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The injured party challenged the suspect at which point the suspect produced a hammer and threatened the injured party, demanding his wallet and phone. The injured party fled the scene on foot and no property was taken.

The suspect is described as:

- White male, 35 – 40 years old, approximately 6ft in height with a heavy set build.

- He had a thick Dublin accent and wore a grey hoodie, dark t-shirt and black shorts.

Contact: Gardaí Blanchardstown Garda Station, tel: (01) 666 7000