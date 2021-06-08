There are not enough creches in north Kildare

The lack of sufficient creches in parts of north Kildare has been highlighted.

According to Cllr Angela Feeney one facility has been started in Kilcock and five more planning applications have been granted which will include a creche - but none has started.

She sought information about the number of creches that have been provided as part of planning permission over the last decade.

Cllr Angela Feeney

“The report makes very depressing reading, it is shocking to think that in a town of this size with huge housing developments in this period and no crèches being built in those estates.”

In Maynooth many parents have to travel outside the town to find a childcare place.

A founding member of the Maynooth Community Crèche Action group, Cllr Feeney said the stories from parents are heart breaking.

“Parents desperate to find places are regularly asking where to turn,” she added.

A creche is required for every development with over 70 units and some developers claim that there is no need for a crèche or it is not viable “or a shell of a building is built which would require a huge outlay for the provider to bring to the required standard.”

Cllr Feeney said that what ends up happening is that the designated crèche site sometimes transforms into an application for repurposing for more houses or apartments.

“A lot of these larger developments are built in phases, with the crèche often planned for the final phase by which time they are described as unviable or unnecessary, based on anecdotal evidence, a few calls are made to providers asking how many available places they have. This ‘data’ is not filtered according to age or need so it does not show, for example, that there are no places for infants. I have seen Maynooth University crèche cited as having available places, however that facility is for the use of staff and students only.”