Green light to convert Kildare butcher's shop into new café

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare Co Council has granted permission for a butcher's shop to be converted into a a new café.
A planning application was submitted for a change of use from K Langan Butchers on Chapel Street in Ballymore Eusctace to a coffee shop.
The designs include alterations to the front of the building.
The existing signage will be changed from K Langan Butchers to Ballymore Bru.
The total floor area of the development is 38.16 square metres.
The estimated construction value of the project is under €50,000, according to Construction Information Service.
