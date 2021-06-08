Green light to convert Kildare butcher's shop into new café

Kildare Co Council has granted permission for a butcher's shop to be converted into a a new café.

A planning application was submitted for a change of use from K Langan Butchers on Chapel Street in Ballymore Eusctace to a coffee shop.

The designs include alterations to the front of the building.

The existing signage will be changed from K Langan Butchers to Ballymore Bru.

The total floor area of the development is 38.16 square metres.

The estimated construction value of the project is under €50,000, according to Construction Information Service.