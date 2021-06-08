Green light to convert Kildare butcher's shop into new café

Plans to convert butcher's shop into new café

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Kildare Co Council has granted permission for a butcher's shop to be converted into a a new café.

A planning application was submitted for a change of use from K Langan Butchers on Chapel Street in Ballymore Eusctace to a coffee shop.

The designs include alterations to the front of the building.

The existing signage will be changed from K Langan Butchers to Ballymore Bru.

The total floor area of the development is 38.16 square metres. 

The estimated construction value of the project is under €50,000, according to Construction Information Service.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie