JOBS: Well-known Newbridge company hiring for fixed-term contracts

General Operatives
3 to 6 Month Contracts
Lily O’Brien’s are currently looking to recruit a number of General Operatives for a fixed term period to help meet seasonal demand.
Operators are required to be available for work Monday – Friday.
Shifts are available across days, evenings and nights in our chocolate production department and packing department.
These positions are also suitable for college students returning to college in September.
The ideal candidates will possess the following skills and attributes:
If you would like to apply please submit your CV to HRmail@lilyobriens.ie. Applicants should state their availability for work when applying.
Candidates will be required to participate in a telephone interview.
