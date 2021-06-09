Good luck to 3,000 Kildare students sitting Leaving Cert today; Another 3,000 opting for Accredited Grades system

Hundreds of Kildare students are among the 55,000 Leaving Cert candidates which began exams today.

There is an even split of around 3,000 Co Kildare students sitting the Leaving Certificate and 3,000 availing of the Accredited Grades system.

Candidates have been able to opt to sit their examinations, to receive Accredited Grades, or both on a subject-by-subject basis.

Candidates finalised their choices through the Candidate Self Service Portal in early May. In total, 58,342 candidates are entered for the Leaving Certificate and 3,177 candidates are entered for the final year of the Leaving Certificate Applied programme.

The examinations will be held in some 4,900 examination centres running until Tuesday 29 June for Leaving Certificate (Established and Vocational).

The examinations in the Leaving Certificate Applied programme finish on Thursday 17 June.

The majority of candidates have confirmed their intention to sit examinations this year. From the latest information available to the State Examinations Commission (SEC), 90% of all candidates have indicated their intention to sit examinations in one or more subjects with almost 40,000 indicating their intention to present in 5 or more subjects.

Following the Government’s decision on 17 February 2021 and the enactment of the Education (Leaving Certificate 2021) (Accredited Grades) Act, the SEC will operate the Leaving Certificate examinations and the alternative option of Accredited Grades which is essential to ensuring a fair system, having regard to the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic and the loss of learning to this group of students due to the interruption of in-person teaching and learning during the periods

of school closure.

The SEC will run the system of examinations and Accredited Grades and issue candidates with a single set of provisional results which seamlessly integrates both processes.

Those who have sat examinations only will be provided with examinations results; those who have opted for Accredited Grades only will be provided with Accredited Grades; and those who have opted for both will be provided with the better result between the two processes.

The Government’s decision of 17 February regarding Examinations 2021 included the cancellation of Junior Cycle examinations. Similar to 2020, the opportunity to sit Junior Cycle examinations will be offered to adult learners and early school leavers in October.

There has been detailed engagement with the Public Health authorities and all of the stakeholders, through the Advisory Group on Planning for the State Examinations 2021, in planning for the delivery and conduct of all aspects of 2021 Leaving Certificate examinations, including the written examinations.

In addition to the normal challenges that arise at examinations time, this year the SEC, with the support and assistance of school authorities, needs to ensure that the Leaving Certificate Examinations are held in compliance with Public Health requirements to protect the health of candidates, Superintendents, student attendants and others involved in examinations delivery in schools and also to ensure that the arrangements continue to mitigate any risk to examination security and integrity.

Mr. Pat Burke, Chairperson of the State Examinations Commission and his fellow Commissioners extend their very best wishes on behalf of the SEC to all Leaving Certificate candidates for the 2021 Leaving Certificate.

Speaking before the start of the examinations, Mr Burke said “Covid has brought hardship and pain to so many families this year. Leaving Certificate students have also endured additional stresses. We hope that the adjustments to the examinations and the system of Accredited Grades support our students and allow them to move on with their lives. For our part, we in the State Examinations Commission will do our utmost to deliver the examinations and the Accredited Grades as fairly and smoothly as possible in what continue to be challenging times.



In relation to the arrangements for the conduct of the examinations, which have been developed in consultation with the Public Health authorities, Mr Burke expressed his appreciation to those involved stating “The Commission is extremely grateful to, and wants to fulsomely acknowledge the support of, all involved in delivering the Leaving Certificate this year. This includes school principals, deputy principals, teachers, and other school staff. This also, of course, includes parents and guardians, as the ultimate source of care and support for students, and the students themselves who are to be commended for their resilience throughout this difficult year.”

To those intending to sit the examinations, Mr Burke went on to say:

“The Board and staff of the State Examinations Commission are very aware of the effort which students and their families have

invested in the forthcoming examinations and extend their best wishes to all”.

Candidates confirmed their Leaving Certificate choices of examinations, Accredited Grades, or both

on a subject by subject basis through the Candidate Self Service Portal in early May. The majority of

candidates are opting to sit at least one examination and most are opting for both examinations and

Accredited Grades.

The numbers of candidates opting for examinations only is fewer than 5% of the

number of candidates entered for any subject. The proportion of candidates indicating their

intention to sit examinations varies from subject to subject; from 48% of candidates in Irish to 92%

of candidates in Applied Maths.

When the Candidate Self Service Portal closed on 1 May, there was no further opportunity for

candidates to update their choices. However, in response to requests from candidates in recent

weeks wanting to now opt for Accredited Grades, it has been decided that a further opportunity will

be provided to eligible candidates later in the summer. The SEC will contact all eligible candidates to

offer them the option to receive Accredited Grades. This does not require candidates to take any

action at this time.

In advance of the examinations, it has also been clarified that the performance of candidates in their

written examinations will not be used in calculating their Accredited Grades nor will Accredited

Grades have any input to the Leaving Certificate examination results. The examinations and the

Accredited Grades will be run as two separate processes and will be brought together only for the

purposes of issuing the results including determining the better result for those candidates who

have opted for both.

While it is hoped that all candidates who want to sit the examinations will have this opportunity, it is

likely that some candidates will not be able to take their examinations this year for both COVID and

non-COVID reasons noting that, in all circumstances, Public Health considerations must take

precedence over examinations attendance. Accredited Grades will provide contingency for

candidates in the event that a candidate cannot sit the examinations due to COVID-19 (whether

through being a confirmed case; a close contact; or having symptoms of COVID; or due to a

requirement to self-isolate or restrict their movements) or for other reasons such as bereavement,

hospitalisation or other medical emergency. While less likely, circumstances also need to be

considered where it is not possible to run the examinations due to a more significant disruption such

as a school closure or a local, county, regional or national lockdown. Most candidates this year are

eligible for Accredited Grades but there are some exceptions to this such as candidates who are Out

Of School Learners or who are studying one or more subjects out of school and who have not

engaged in the process or who have been unable to provide evidence of their learning.

From Tuesday 8 June, schools and SEC Superintendents will have access to an Examinations

Emergency Helpline, for the duration of the examinations, for non-routine matters which threaten

the security or integrity of the examinations.

The arrangements which have been made to support schools in managing COVID-19 during the

school year will continue in effect over the course of the examinations period and the dedicated HSE

live COVID-19 Principal school line will continue to be available over the course of the examinations.

It is intended that the results of the Leaving Certificate examinations and Accredited Grades will be

issued on 3 September 2021, on the Candidate Self Service Portal. Candidates will have access to

appeals processes for both the examinations and Accredited Grades, details of which will be

provided in due course.