Sun shines as hospitality industry reopens for outdoor dining across Kildare

The sun shone this week as drinking and dining outdoors resumed and Kildare people looked forward to a safe summer with life slowly returning to normal.

County Kildare Chamber CEO Allan Shine sent good wishes to businesses reopening and said that the hospitality industry needed every help it could get in the coming weeks.

Vivian Carroll, owner of Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge said the weather was perfect for outdoors dining and that customers were in great form.

He added: “Everybody is upbeat. It’s great to be back working and to see the customers coming in. Long may it continue!”

Meanwhile Kildare County Council said that the latest phase of reopening is part of a broader focus on enjoying a safe and sustainable summer outdoors.

The latest phase of businesses reopening across County Kildare this week was greeted with relief by consumers have been urged to act responsibly to ensure a safe summer for all.

County Kildare Chamber's Allan Shine sent good wishes to all businesses opening their doors and called for consumers to support their local bars, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and theatres which are part of the local economy.

He added: “It’s critical that hospitality businesses get the support they deserve in the next few months.”

McDonnell’s (Neeson’s) bar in Newbridge is fully booked out for the next week and says Saturday night, June 19 is already full.

The 33 South Main bar in Naas asked customers to be patient with workers who haven’t been there for 15 months. A spokesperson said: “Some people and staff have not been in work for 15 months — we are so excited to welcome you all back but please remember it’s our first day back and we are nervous, excited and ready.

“We are trying to get used to and adapt to the current guidelines so please bear with us and work with us.”

The Silken Thomas in Kildare town congratulated all businesses reopening for the first time in 2021.

A spokesperson said: “It’s been a long time and we are so happy to welcome back our amazing staff and customers for outdoor dining, it will be great to see all the familiar faces again.”

Kildare Gardaí said they will continue to take a pro-active policing approach in relation to large outdoor gatherings and warned they will issue fines if social distancing laws are breached.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said: “People are advised not to gather in large groups.

“Gardaí will be taking action with anybody who is in breach of restrictions.”

The council said pilot projects like Poplar Square in Naas and Market Square in Kildare town were created to make public spaces more people-friendly, usable and fun spaces to be.

The council said its Local Enterprise Office has been supporting tourism and hospitality businesses across Kildare with the rollout of the outdoor seating and accessories grant scheme.

Hotels, restaurants, cafes, public houses and attractions have been availing of financial supports of up to €4,000 to purchase or upgrade outdoor seating and equipment for the summer of 2021.

The council urged people to behave responsibly when enjoying outdoor spaces.