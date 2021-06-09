First steps made towards memorial for those who died in former County Home in Athy

The first steps have been made in erecting a suitable memorial to people who died in the County Home in Athy from the 1920s to the 1990s.

There were no Mother and Baby Homes in Kildare but the County Home also housed unmarried mothers and their children.

The 3,000 page report of the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes published in January referenced a 1953 inspection of the County Home which was on the site of the present-day St Vincent’s Hospital.

The inspection noted that the County Home generally has a “fleeting population of families admitted because of eviction, unemployment, illness of one or both parents or some other cause of break in family life.”

In February, Kildare County Council said it had committed to taking part in the Government action plan following the report by the damning Commission into Mother and Baby Homes which covered the former County Home in Athy which had been operated by the council.

The action plan prioritises eight areas such as: a survivor-centred approach, an apology, access to personal information, archiving and databases, education and research, memorialisation, restorative recognition and dignified burial.

At the May meeting of the council, a motion referred from Athy Municipal District Committee proposed that the council provide funding to commemorate all those buried in St Mary’s Cemetery in Athy.

The motion added that “this fund will also enable the design and construction of a suitable memorial to the memory of all those sadly neglected souls, that died in Athy’s Workhouse and County Home.”

A council spokesperson confirmed the elected members supported the motion and requested that the memorial be progressed by the council’s Decade of Commemorations n Committee.

Formal Apology



In February, the Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council Cllr Mark Stafford made a formal apology on behalf of the council to former residents of Mother and Baby Homes, in particular of the County Home in Athy.

In a frank statement, Cllr Stafford said: “On behalf of the members, the Chief Executive and staff of the County Council of the County of Kildare I wish to apologise wholeheartedly and without equivocation to the women and children who suffered as a result of this council’s failure to look after some of the most vulnerable and terrified people entrusted in our care and abandoned, many had to endure the most unbearable cruelties.

“We remember the many young women and babies that died in tragic circumstances in these Homes.”

He added that overall responsibility for the home rested with the local authority.

‘We Are Sorry’

“I wish to acknowledge in addition to those women and children who were resident in the County Home; those from Kildare that may have been sent to similar institutions and in other parts of the country and those survivors who have now made their homes in County Kildare and your families, we acknowledge our failings to support you, protect you and keep you safe and for that we are sorry.”