LATEST: Bookies shop broken into in Newbridge

Garda Station lantern
A bookmaker's shop was broken into in the Newbridge area yesterday morning.
The incident happened at the Ladbrokes outlet in Allenview Heights at 2.45am yesterday.
Entry was gained via a front window which was extensively damaged.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred in a premises on the 8th of June 2021 in Newbridge, Co Kildare.
"No cash or belongings were taken from the premises over the course of the incident.
"No arrests have yet been made. Investigations ongoing."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.