Troy Jordan should have appeared in Naas court today, says judge

Covid-19

Troy Jordan should have appeared in Naas court today, says judge

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

A man allegedly  found driving with no insurance cover was prosecuted at Naas District Court today.

Troy Jordan, 51, whose address was given as Blackthorn Cottage, River Road, Allenwood South, allegedly had no insurance at Downings North, Prosperous, on August 26.

Read more County Kildare news

Barrister Aisling Murphy said she had handed over a policy on behalf of the defendant.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the insurance policy comes from the UK.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that since Covid-19  level 5 restrictions no longer apply, the defendant should have appeared in court.

He adjourned the matter to September 16.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie