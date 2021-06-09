Troy Jordan should have appeared in Naas court today, says judge

A man allegedly found driving with no insurance cover was prosecuted at Naas District Court today.

Troy Jordan, 51, whose address was given as Blackthorn Cottage, River Road, Allenwood South, allegedly had no insurance at Downings North, Prosperous, on August 26.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said she had handed over a policy on behalf of the defendant.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the insurance policy comes from the UK.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that since Covid-19 level 5 restrictions no longer apply, the defendant should have appeared in court.

He adjourned the matter to September 16.