Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, June 10

The death has occurred of Edel Donohoe Coyle

Chambers Park, Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



Donohoe Coyle, Edel, Chambers Park, Kilcock and late of Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, June 8th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family after an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving husband Trevor, daughter Matilda, stepchildren Tom, Lottie and Ruby, parents Michael and Colette, stepmother Margaret, stepfather David, brothers Philip and Jamie, sisters Michelle,Nikki, Lauren, Sarah, Kate and the late Ruth, father-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends, especially her close group of girl friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Edel (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Edel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 11am by clicking on the following link :http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Edel's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence, on Monday morning at approx. 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to

https://www.breastcancerireland.com/donate/

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Clarke (née Leavey)

Avondale, Leixlip, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare



Clarke (nee Leavey), Josephine (Josie), Avondale, Leixlip and formerly of Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, 9th June 2021, passed away peacefully, in the tender care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved mother of her much loved children Denise, John and Vincent and cherished grandmother of Ellen, Joel, Sarah and Joseline. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, mother Ellie (Leavey),son-in-law Matty, daughters-in-law Pamela and Anita, her brothers Tony, Harry, Bernard, the late John and Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and dear friends.

May Josie rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Josie (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Josie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

The death has occurred of Liam Farrell

Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



FARRELL, late of Two Mile House and Portlaoise, June 7th 2021, unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Evelyn, predeceased by his son Michael, adored father of Keith, Ross and Kate and grandfather to his cherished Eve. Beloved brother to Paschal, and Marie. Greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family.

Rest in peace, gentle, kind man.

Removal tomorrow Thursday, to arrive at St Peter's Church, Two Mile House for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass and burial can be viewed on www.streamlive.ie. Those wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

House strictly private please

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Kenny

Green Lane, Leixlip, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare



Kenny, Thomas (Tom), Green Lane, Leixlip and late of Straffan Road, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, June 8th 2021, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Beloved husband of the late Rosie. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Margaret and Angela, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, especially Eileen and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Tom (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Tom's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 12pm by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Tom's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth, on Thursday morning at approx. 11:15am and will travel via Tom's late residence in Green Lane, Leixlip and then proceeding to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth to arrive for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Anthony Lawler

11 Greenhills, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife Marie and their children Linda, Philip and Gavin. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Pierre, grandchildren Megan, Lauren, Eoin and Ruth,Philips partner Lavinia and girls,brothers John,Eddie,Michael and Christy,sisters Annette and Betty,brothers in law,sisters in law,nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Pre deceased by his sister Noreen.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Friday morning (11th June) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Des O'Dowd

Celbridge, Kildare / Ennis, Clare



O’DOWD, Des (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare) died June 7th, 2021, suddenly, at home. Dear beloved husband of Patricia, treasured father of Kate, Ben and Cian, adored grandfather to Teddy and Albert. Desperately loved and missed by his siblings, son- and daughter-in-law, siblings-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many, many friends.

May his beautiful soul rest peacefully and watch over us.

Due to Government advice and restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Des’ funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view his funeral by following this LINK at 11.00am on the morning of Saturday (June 12th) and please feel welcome to leave a personal message below, by selecting Condolences. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Sightsavers.

The death has occurred of Donal Rheinisch

Leixlip, Kildare / Dungarvan, Waterford



Rheinisch, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Coolock, Dublin 5 and Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and late of Fortune Ltd., and Star Window Furnishings Ltd.) June 8th. 2021, (peacefully), at home surrounded by his four boys David, Aidan, Eoin and Eamon.

Sadly missed by his loving sons and their mother Margaret, daughters-in-law Amy, Ciara and Dawn, grandchildren Dylan, Liam, Indi and Evie, brothers Eamon, Killian and Pat, sisters Ann, Helen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives and friends, especially Pat and George, who put up with his peculiarities for the last 34 years.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Donal’s funeral cortege will leave his home in Castletown at 10.30 am on Friday, the 11th of June, for those that wish to pay their respects.

Donal’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Friday, 11th June, at 11.00 am by following the link below;

http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, the Irish Cancer Society.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.