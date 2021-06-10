20 year old with 84 previous convictions abused alcohol since he was 14

Custody

20 year old with 84 previous convictions abused alcohol since he was 14

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

A 20 year old man with 84 previous convictions appeared at Naas District Court on May 26.

Garreth Conway, 20, whose address was given as 16 Bawnlea Avenue, Tallaght, was prosecuted for taking €39 worth of alcohol from the SuperValu store in Blessington on August 5, 2018.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the property was not recovered. He added that 16 of the previous convictions were for theft and two were for endangerment.

Read more County Kildare news

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant has had alcohol issues and has heavily abused alcohol since the age of 14.

Ms Murphy said the defendant has lived with his father who has had alcohol and drug issues.

Ms Murphy said the defendant is alcohol free now but will have difficulty accessing employment because of his previous convictions.

The court heard that the defendant is serving a term in custody and due for release in 2023.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a nine months custody term from May 26.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie